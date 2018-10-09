BERLIN — German's main industry association says political leaders need to make a major breakthrough at upcoming negotiations on ending Britain's membership in the European Union.

The Federation of German Industries, known as BDI, cautioned Tuesday that a so-called hard Brexit with Britain leaving the bloc with no trade deal would be a "disaster" for businesses on both sides of the English Channel.

BDI head Joachim Lang says "Europe needs to prevent a worst-case Brexit scenario" and be prepared to compromise at the upcoming talks. At the same time, "the prerequisite is that London finally grasps reality."

He says that "otherwise Europe is in danger of sliding into a disorderly Brexit. A massive crisis would be the consequence."