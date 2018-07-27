BERLIN — A German court has ruled that authorities must pay a farmer 773,000 euros (nearly $904,000) for a bronze horse's head dating back to Roman times that was found on his land in 2009.
The head, part of a statue of the Roman emperor Augustus, was found by archeologists in Lahnau in western Germany. The state of Hesse initially paid the farmer 48,000 euros.
The Limburg regional court said Friday that, according to state law at the time, the farmer was eligible to half the value of the head, which an expert estimated at around 1.6 million euros. He would also be entitled to interest.
The ruling can be appealed.
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt
Egyptian authorities say a passenger train has derailed near the southern city of Aswan and that at least six people were injured.
World
Strong quake hits Indonesian island, killing at least 14
A strong and shallow earthquake early Sunday killed at least 14 people and injured more than 160 on Indonesia's Lombok island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said.
World
Iran's currency in free fall as American sanctions loom
Iran's currency is continuing its downward spiral as increased American sanctions loom, hitting a new low on the thriving black market exchange.
World
Palestinian protest icon Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi returned home to a hero's welcome in her West Bank village on Sunday after Israel released the 17-year-old from prison at the end of her eight-month sentence for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers.
World
Mali votes in presidential election amid insecurity
Voting started slowly Sunday as people in Mali head to the polls to vote for a president amid increasing attacks by a number of extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.