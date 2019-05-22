BERLIN — The far-right Alternative for Germany party is canceling a planned election-night party in Berlin after staff at the venue received threats from political rivals.
In a statement Wednesday, the party's top candidate for the upcoming European Parliament elections, Joerg Meuthen, said the landlady of the venue had been subjected to "aggressive telephone terror" in recent days.
Postings on various websites had called for an "anti-fascist demonstration" against the event.
Alternative for Germany claims its party members and offices have been subject to increasing attacks by far-left extremists in recent months.
