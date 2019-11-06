BERLIN — Factory orders in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, increased in September after two consecutive monthly declines.
The Economy Ministry said Wednesday that orders were up 1.3% compared with the previous month. They were led higher by demand from countries outside the eurozone, which was up 3%, and domestic orders, which rose 1.6%.
Orders from other countries in the 28-nation eurozone dropped 1.8%.
German industrial data have often disappointed over recent months. The economy contracted slightly in the second quarter and is widely believed to have shrunk further in the third quarter, which would put it in a technical recession.
Data on the economy's third-quarter performance are due Nov. 14.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pro-Beijing lawmaker in Hong Kong stabbed while campaigning
An anti-government assailant stabbed and wounded a pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker who was election campaigning Wednesday, police said, in another escalation of violence surrounding the protests demanding political reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
World
AP's story on the day the Wall fell
This story was first published on Nov. 9, 1989, and describes the moment when East Germany announced it was opening its borders. The Associated Press is republishing the story to mark the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Berlin Wall, an event that eventually led to the unification of Germany and collapse of the Soviet Union.
World
China and France reiterate support for Paris climate deal
Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron as giving a boost to multilateralism and free trade, amid ongoing economic tensions with Washington.
World
Clashes in southern Iraqi city of Karbala kill 2 protesters
A protester and a medic say two Iraqi protesters were killed in renewed clashes in the Shiite holy city of Karbala, a flashpoint in weeks of anti-government demonstrations.
World
Timeline of events that led to the fall of the Berlin Wall
A glance at events leading up to the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989 and Germany's subsequent reunification.