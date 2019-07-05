BERLIN — German factory orders dropped unexpectedly sharply in May, raising questions about a rebound in Europe's largest economy.
The Federal Statistical Office reported Friday that industrial orders dropped 2.2% over April, with foreign orders down 4.3%, when adjusted for seasonal and calendar factors. Economists had forecast a 0.1% overall drop.
The decrease follows a 0.4% increase in April and a March rise of 0.8%.
ING economist Carsten Brzeski says "the downward slide is back again."
Brzeski says the "sharp drop in new orders clearly undermines the tentative signs of a rebound or at least a bottoming out at the end of the first quarter."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Sweden detains rapper A$AP Rocky after street fight
U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky was ordered held by a Swedish court Friday for two weeks in pre-trial detention while police investigate a fight in downtown Stockholm.
World
German factory orders drop sharply in May on foreign demand
German factory orders dropped unexpectedly sharply in May, raising questions about a rebound in Europe's largest economy.
World
UN envoy for Syria urges Russia to help stabilize Idlib
The U.N.'s special envoy for Syria on Friday urged Russia to help stabilize the violence in northwestern Idlib province and support drafting the nation's new constitution.
World
Venezuelan envoy rejects 'biased' report at UN rights body
A top Venezuelan diplomat on Friday blasted what he called the "biased vision" of a report by the U.N. human rights chief chronicling torture, sexual abuse and extrajudicial killings in the country, and demanded it be "corrected."
World
Mexico issues arrest warrants for ex-Pemex boss, relatives
Mexico's attorney general's office said Friday that new arrest warrants have been issued for the former head of the state oil company and several of his relatives.