BERLIN — A German court won't take up a civil case against a discount textile company whose clothes were produced in a factory in Pakistan that burned to the ground in 2012, killing more than 250 people.

The Dortmund regional court ruled Thursday that the statute of limitations had expired on the suit brought by four Pakistani plaintiffs — a survivor and three relatives.

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, which supported the plaintiffs, said it is considering appealing the decision.

The plaintiffs had sought 30,000 euros ($34,000) each in damages from the KiK clothing company, arguing that as one of its main buyers the German firm was partially responsible for conditions at the Karachi factory.

KiK has rejected the accusations.