BERLIN — A German man has been convicted of being an accessory to a war crime for filming the abuse of a captive while he was with the Islamic State group in Syria.
Monday's verdict at the Frankfurt state court was the second against the 32-year-old, identified only as Abdelkarim E. B. in accordance with German privacy rules. He was already convicted in 2016 of membership in a terrorist organization, among other charges.
The court sentenced him to 10 years in prison, including 8 ½ years from the earlier conviction.
It found that he was in Syria from Sept. 2013 to Feb. 2014 and during that time filmed IS members beating and kicking a captive, and threatening him with torture, in an attempt to make him talk.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.