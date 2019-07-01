– Germany on Monday called for the release of a boat captain detained in Italy after she defied authorities and docked a boat carrying 40 rescued migrants in a small Italian port, underscoring tensions between European nations over migration.

The arrest of German captain Carola Rackete on Saturday came more than two weeks after she and other volunteers aboard the Sea-Watch 3 vessel rescued 53 migrants from a small dinghy in the Mediterranean in June.

She has emerged as a symbol of resistance to what humanitarian groups have called inhumane policies to deter migration from North Africa. The rules, which severely restrict private groups from rescuing migrants from dangerous vessels in rough waters, have succeeded somewhat in slowing the waves of people seeking refuge in Europe — but critics say it has come at a great human cost.

Rackete reignited the debate Saturday when she pushed her 165-foot ship into the port of Lampedusa, leading Italy's interior minister to brand her a "pirate" and call the docking "a criminal act, an act of war." Rackete is under house arrest in Italy and could face as many as 10 years in prison if convicted.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter on Monday that "from our perspective only the release of CarolaRackete can be the outcome of a trial under the rule of law." He echoed remarks by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who said that "someone who rescues people cannot be a criminal."

Italy's populist government has escalated its confrontation with private rescue groups in recent months, seeking to ban ships carrying migrants from its shores. Rackete had been told to return the migrants to war-torn Libya, after some were taken to Italy for emergency medical care.

But Rackete refused the order, arguing that laws of the sea required her to take the people to a safe port and that Tripoli did not qualify. After a 17-day standoff, she entered the Italian port, provoking a high-profile showdown with Italian authorities.

To her supporters across Europe, she is a hero, who — together with other volunteers, many of them also German — has filled a vacuum European governments left as they scaled back their own rescue missions in the Mediterranean Sea.

The incident has exposed fissures between the governments of Italy and Germany, where pro-refugee sentiment remains stronger than in many other E.U. member states. The German Protestant Church and other organizations have rallied behind sea rescue missions in the past, creating a broad momentum that has influenced the German government.