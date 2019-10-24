BERLIN — German authorities say they have arrested two people in an investigation of members of a Lebanese family and others suspected of smuggling people into Germany, among other offenses.
Police in the western city of Trier said 28 properties in four German states were raided on Thursday. Most of them were in Rhineland-Palatinate, where Trier is located, and in North Rhine-Westphalia, its northern neighbor and Germany's most populous state.
They didn't give further details of the suspects or of the investigation.
