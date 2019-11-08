BERLIN — Germany's flagship airline, Lufthansa, has canceled hundreds of flights as a strike by cabin crews enters its second day.
Some 600 flights, primarily from the Frankfurt and Munich hubs, were canceled Friday, the dpa news agency reported. On the first day of the 48-hour strike, 700 flights were canceled.
Lufthansa says some 180,000 passengers have been affected.
The UFO union called the strike as part of a bitter dispute with Lufthansa over pay and the union's legal status.
Even though the strike is set to end Friday the airline says some Saturday flights will be affected because aircraft and crews need to be returned to their correct locations.
UFO represents some 21,000 Lufthansa crews.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Tech companies rush to fight misinformation ahead of UK vote
Facebook is opening up a war room to quickly respond to election hoaxes. Twitter is banning political ads. Google plans to crack down on bogus videos on YouTube.
World
Hong Kong protesters blame police after student dies in fall
A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality after five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
World
Spain repeats election as Catalan crisis boosts far right
Spain is holding its fourth general election in as many years — and the second this year — amid voter distrust and a renewed Catalan independence bid that has bolstered the far right.
World
German airline Lufthansa's crews on strike for 2nd day
Germany's flagship airline, Lufthansa, has canceled hundreds of flights as a strike by cabin crews enters its second day.
World
Greece: New bid to understand prehistoric engineering feat
New excavations at an unusual prehistoric fortress northwest of Athens could hold the key to understanding one of ancient Greece's most impressive engineering feats, which converted a lake into rich farmland 3,300 years ago.