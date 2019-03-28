BERLIN — Germany's air traffic control agency says it has resolved a software problem that has forced it to reduce flight capacity over part of the country for the past week.
The Deutsche Flugsicherung agency said that the control center in Langen, just outside Frankfurt, returned to full normal operation early Thursday after a tried-and-tested earlier version of the software was installed.
Over recent days, the agency had reduced capacity in the air by 25 percent over southwestern Germany. That led to some flight cancellations at Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest.
The agency stressed that safety was assured throughout and its other air traffic control centers in Germany weren't affected.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Tanker hijacked by rescued migrants arrives safely in Malta
A Maltese special operations team on Thursday boarded a tanker that had been hijacked by migrants rescued at sea, and returned control to the captain, before escorting it to a Maltese port.
World
Thai Election Commission says junta party won popular vote
Thailand's Election Commission says it has counted 100 percent of the votes from the recent general election and a party allied with the ruling junta has won the most votes, though the results are not yet official.
World
German air traffic control fixes software glitch
Germany's air traffic control agency says it has resolved a software problem that has forced it to reduce flight capacity over part of the country for the past week.
World
China, US poised to resume trade talks
China says U.S. trade negotiators will arrive in Beijing late Thursday afternoon and start the new round of talks with a working dinner.
World
The Latest: Ship taken back from migrants arrives in Malta
The Latest on a ship seized by migrants in the Mediterranean (all times local):