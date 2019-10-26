The Gophers football team garnered a commitment from wide receiver Dakota Thomas of Snellville, Ga. He announced his decision on Twitter on Friday morning.

The 6-foot, 160-pound receiver is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com. He reportedly had several other offers from such schools as Penn State.

He is the 24th member of the Gophers 2020 class.

Megan Ryan

Canterbury update

Andrew Offerman was promoted to vice president of racing operations at Canterbury Park. Offerman, has worked at the Shakopee racetrack since 2005 and previously was senior director of racing operations.

Offerman, in his former job, oversaw Canterbury's thoroughbred and quarter-horse racing program as well as its pari-mutuel operations, track and grounds, security and television departments.

Etc.

• Libby Halbmeier of the Gophers finished first among women's runners in Jack's Twilight Run at Les Bolstad Golf Course in 21 minutes, 25 seconds for the open 6K race. The men's winner was Brandon Kotek (20:31) of St. Paul.

• Six players on the Gophers men's tennis team advanced to Saturday's round of 32 in singles and two doubles teams to the quarterfinals at the ITA Central Region Championships in Norman, Okla.

• The NCAA released its first Division III Central Region rankings in three sports: St. Olaf (21-4) is first in volleyball, St. Thomas (10-2-2) in women's soccer and Luther of Decorah, Iowa, in men's soccer (11-3-1).