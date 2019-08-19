ATLANTA — Voters who prefer hand-marked paper ballots are challenging the validity of the new voting system chosen by Georgia election officials.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last month announced the selection of a system that includes touchscreen voting machines that print a paper summary of voters' selections.

A petition signed by more than 1,450 Georgia voters and submitted to Raffensperger's office Monday requests a re-examination of that system. It says the system doesn't meet the requirements of Georgia's voting system certification rules and doesn't comply with the state election code.

Additionally, plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the voting machines in use since 2002 amended their complaint on Friday to target the new system.

Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said secretary of state's office lawyers were reviewing the arguments.