ATLANTA — Justin Roberts matched his career high with 22 points as Georgia State easily defeated Middle Georgia State 83-53 on Monday night.
Damon Wilson had 13 points for Georgia State (9-4), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Corey Allen added 12 points. Kane Williams had 10 points for the home team.
The Panthers posted a season-high 21 assists while collecting their 12th consecutive home-court win. Georgia State now has won 20 of its last 21 games at home.
Michael Graham had 18 points for the Knights. De'Miria Glover added 11 rebounds.
Georgia State plays Appalachian State on the road on Thursday.
