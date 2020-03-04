ATLANTA — Kane Williams scored 21 points as Georgia State beat Sun Belt regular-season champion Little Rock 89-70 on Tuesday night in a regular-season finale.
Damon Wilson added 20 points for the Panthers.
Williams hit all 12 of his free throws. He added seven assists. Wilson also had six rebounds.
Jalen Thomas had 14 points for Georgia State (19-12, 12-8 Sun Belt Conference). Nelson Phillips added 11 points.
Kamani Johnson had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (21-10, 15-5). Isaiah Palermo added 10 points and three blocks. Ruot Monyyong also had 10 points.
