STATESBORO, Ga. — Elijah McCadden registered 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as Georgia Southern extended its home win streak to seven games, topping Louisiana-Monroe 67-56 on Thursday night.
Isaiah Crawley had 17 points and seven rebounds for Georgia Southern (10-7, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Quan Jackson added 11 points and six rebounds.
JD Williams had 20 points for the Warhawks (6-9, 2-4). Chris Efretuei added 14 points. Michael Ertel had 12 points.
Georgia Southern faces Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Saturday. Louisiana-Monroe plays Georgia State on the road on Saturday.
