ROCKMART, Ga. — Authorities say the search continues for a suspect after four people were killed and one wounded in two shootings in northwest Georgia.
News outlets report the Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shootings occurred Thursday night in Rockmart.
WXIA-TV reports investigators believe the incident was related to drugs. The sheriff says the two crime scenes include a house and an apartment, which are just yards away from each other.
Authorities initially said six people had been shot but later corrected that information.
No additional details were immediately available.
Rockmart is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.
