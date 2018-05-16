GAINESVILLE, Ga. — In a GOP gubernatorial primary marked by over-the-top advertising, one candidate's "Deportation Bus" has drawn a worried response from a Georgia mayor.

News outlets report Michael Williams will bring the bus to what his campaign calls Georgia's "dangerous sanctuary cities" beginning Wednesday. The former state co-chair for Donald Trump's presidential campaign says in an ad that his 30-year-old bus will send undocumented immigrants "home."

In Clarkston, a self-described sanctuary city, Mayor Ted Terry has alerted local police over concerns that immigration vigilantes might try to round up residents to put on the bus.

Georgia Democratic Party Latino Caucus Chair Antonio Molina says Republicans are using anti-immigrant scare tactics.

Another ad showing a GOP candidate pointing a shotgun toward a young man has also stirred controversy.

The primary is May 22.