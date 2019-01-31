MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Georgia school board has cleared a 12-year-old boy's record after he tried to buy lunch with a counterfeit $20 bill that he didn't know was fake.

An attorney representing the student's family says the Henry County Board of Education on Wednesday reversed a hearing officer's decision to extend a five-day suspension by two more days. The student's record also was cleared.

Keisha Coleman, of the law firm McGuireWoods, says the family is glad the matter has been put to rest.

Christian Philon and his parents said the child had been unwittingly given the bogus bill by his father, who received it as change from a fast-food restaurant. They said the boy and his father both believed the money was real.