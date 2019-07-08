– Tensions between Russia and Georgia sharply escalated Monday after a television host in the former Soviet republic unleashed an expletive-laden tirade directed at President Vladimir Putin, provoking a rebuke from the Kremlin and condemnation within Georgia.

The on-air rant, broadcast Sunday, came after two weeks of violent anti-Russian protests in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, culminating in a Russian government ban on direct flights between the two countries. The ban took effect Monday, disrupting travel for thousands of passengers.

Speaking in Russian, Rustavi-2 host Giorgi Gabunia turned to the camera to address Putin. He called the Russian leader a "stinking occupier" and a rash of obscenities, cursed his dead parents and promised to defecate on his grave.

"These insulting remarks are totally unacceptable and deserve condemnation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Russia's Foreign Ministry said it viewed the incident "as another all-out provocation by Georgian radical forces aimed at undermining Russian-Georgian relations," a statement said.

Ties between the neighbors are at their worst in years. In 2008, hostilities erupted into a brief war when Russia backed the breakaway South Ossetia region and Russian troops invaded Georgia proper. Relations gradually got back on track, with trade and tourism fully re-established by 2013.

But there are sharp divisions in Georgia about what role its much larger neighbor should play. Polls show that the majority of Georgians favor joining NATO, which Russia opposes.

Anti-Russian protests were sparked last month when a Russian lawmaker, invited to address Georgia's Parliament, delivered a Russian-language speech from the speaker's chair. Protesters tried to storm Parliament, and police acted quickly. Since then, protesters have staged daily demonstrations to demand the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia over the police crackdown. Russia has blamed the protests on the U.S.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze condemned Gabunia's TV performance as a "provocation." Both leaders are backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, which has moved to forge closer ties with Russia in recent years, angering the opposition and many ordinary Georgians, who see Moscow as an occupier. Russia has military bases in South Ossetia and the other breakaway region of Abkhazia — two regions that make up a fifth of Georgia's territory.