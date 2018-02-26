ATLANTA — Delta's decision to cut marketing ties with the National Rifle Association has prompted some Georgia Republican lawmakers to question whether the Atlanta-based airline should get a tax cut on jet fuel.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that three GOP candidates for governor recently condemned Delta for joining more than a dozen U.S. corporations that have ended partnerships with the NRA after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
The news comes as Delta appeared close to convincing lawmakers to restore a lucrative sales tax exemption on jet fuel. That proposal is part of Gov. Nathan Deal's larger tax overhaul, which has passed the House and awaits Senate input.
Delta said in a news release that the company's decision "merely confirmed its neutral status" in the national debate over guns.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.