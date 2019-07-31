ATLANTA — Georgia Power has ordered nuclear fuel for its long-delayed expansion of Plant Vogtle, the nation's first large-scale nuclear project in more than 30 years.
The fuel order was announced the day before its parent company reported second-quarter net income of $902 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
Atlanta-based Southern Co. said Wednesday that it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 80 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research had been earnings of 72 cents per share.
