ATLANTA — The death of former U.S. Sen. Zell Miller brought an outpouring of condolences and remembrances Friday from the statehouse in Atlanta to Capitol Hill in Washington. Here's a sample.

"There was nobody quite like him. ... He was a consummate public servant. He was tough, but he was fair. He was a tough Marine all the time."

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, who ran against Miller for governor in 1990 and later filled the Senate seat Miller held until he retired at the end of 2004

"As his grandson, I learned more from Zell Miller both professionally and personally than from anyone else I have encountered. He was more than my grandfather. He was my dear friend and mentor. I cherish all the time we spent together. I will never forget the lessons he taught me, his witty sense of humor, or his contagious smile. Our family will miss him terribly."

Bryan Miller, grandson of Zell Miller and chief executive of the Miller Institute Foundation

"Growing up in the hills of north Georgia gave Zell a straight-talking approach to politics that left no one in doubt of his views on any subject, and his U.S. Marine background also gave him a patriotic love of both his state and his nation. His love for his family and appreciation for the principles that shaped our nation are a model for anyone interested in service to others."

Former President Jimmy Carter

"Zell Miller deeply loved his family and his country, and he served both faithfully throughout his remarkable life. He was an example of service before self, country before party, principle before poll. His strong spirit benefited the people of Georgia and the United States and will be sorely missed."

Former President George W. Bush

"Zell's legacy is unequaled and his accomplishments in public service are innumerable. Without question, our state and our people are better off because of him."

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal

"We have no doubt that in heaven, the Marine is having a feisty debate with some of his old friends right now."

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, a Republican and former Georgia governor

"I was probably the age of his kids. But he was always helpful and gracious and showed a genuine interest in my success, and despite the fact that our lottery initiative was going to take dollars away that had been going to Georgia, he was always happy to help me make sure it was implemented the best way possible for South Carolina."

Former South Carolina Gov. Jim Hodges, a Democrat elected in 1998 who considered Miller a mentor

"Throughout his career, Zell Miller was a strong advocate for the value of a public education and made it his mission to ensure Georgia students had the opportunity to pursue a college degree."

U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Georgia Republican

"He was a trailblazer and role model for many who would follow in his footsteps."

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, a Georgia Republican

"Zell was a tremendous leader for our state and a personal mentor to me. We shared a love for Young Harris College and community service."

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, a Georgia Republican

"One of the greatest governors of the 20th century in this state, he gave Georgia HOPE (scholarship) and many, many young people for generations will benefit from his vision."

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, a Republican

"We will remember Zell as the Governor who gave Georgia HOPE — a true statesman who helped build the foundation that allowed our state to prosper."

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, a Republican