ATLANTA — Police in Georgia say a teenage girl believed to have been kidnapped by an armed man has been found unharmed.
News outlets report that Atlanta police say 17-year-old Carolyn Redding was reportedly kidnapped Tuesday night in Atlanta. She was found early Wednesday morning. It's unclear who found the girl or where she was found.
Police say witnesses reported seeing a man verbally fight with the teen, fire a gun and force her into a car.
Police say the man is thought to be an acquaintance of Redding's family, who know him only as "Matt." Police still are searching for the man.
