SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia police officer has been killed after being shot while responding to a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school
News outlets report multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for suspects following the Saturday afternoon shooting near Snellville.
Police say Gwinnett County police officer Antwan Toney was rushed in critical condition to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he died. Toney was a two-year veteran of the department.
The shooting happened Saturday about 3 p.m. near Shiloh Middle School. It's unclear if any of the suspects are injured.
Snellville is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.
