ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Georgia police officer accused of raping a woman has been fired.
Thirty-three-year-old Bobby Ransom was fired from the Fulton County Police Department on Feb. 15, nearly a year the attack was reported. WSB-TV cites a police report that says Ransom forced his way into a woman's apartment in Alpharetta and then raped her.
Fulton County officials have declined WSB-TV's requests to specify why Ransom was fired.
A statement by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says the case is still under investigation, though it is planned to conclude in the next two months.
