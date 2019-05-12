SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in coastal Georgia say an officer has died after being injured while responding to a call.
The Savannah Police Department said in a news release Sunday that officers were following up on a previous robbery call a little after 8 p.m. Saturday. As they approached a vehicle that matched a description they'd been given, gunshots were fired.
Two officers and a suspect were injured and taken to a hospital. Police did not reveal their identities.
Savannah police say the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the shooting. The second officer involved was treated and released. The suspect's condition was not immediately available Sunday.
