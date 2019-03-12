FOREST PARK, Ga. — Authorities in a metro Atlanta suburb say a man was electrocuted while trying to retrieve a drone that had become stuck in a tree.
Citing a statement from Forest Park police, news outlets report 37-year-old Reff Teasley died Saturday. Police say Teasley and his brother Calvin Teasley were trying to dislodge the drone with a metal pole when the pole touched a power line.
Authorities say both were sent flying backward by the shock. Reff Teasley wasn't breathing when police arrived.
Calvin Teasley was hospitalized. He was stable, but his exact condition is unclear.
No further details have been released.
