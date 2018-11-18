ATLANTA — Georgia has certified its Nov. 6 election results, finally ending the contentious race for governor.

Georgia Secretary of State Robyn Crittenden said late Saturday the results are certified and can be viewed on the agency's website .

Democrat Stacey Abrams came within about 60,000 votes of becoming America's first black woman governor but lost to Republican Brian Kemp.

In another close race, Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux has said she would ask for a recount after election results are certified in her 7th Congressional District race against Republican Rep. Rob Woodall.

Election returns showed Woodall with a lead of fewer than 500 votes — or about 0.1 percent — over Bourdeaux. Georgia law allows a recount if the final vote margin between the candidates is 1 percent or less.