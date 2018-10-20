– After news broke that 53,000 voter registration applications had been suspended across Georgia, the Rev. Ezekiel Holley headed straight to his local election office in rural Terrell County for the names of affected voters.

He's been plowing through the list ever since, helping them qualify to vote. "If Stacey Abrams loses this election, it's because they will steal it from her," said Holley, who is president of his county's NAACP.

In the final weeks of the campaign, the closely contested race for Georgia governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp has curdled into an emotional battle over voting rights, with thousands seeking help with their ballots and hourslong lines forming at early voting locations as anxiety mounts about whether every vote will count.

The fight not only touches on centuries-old tensions in the South over race and the ballot box, but it is also personal for the two candidates. She is a former state lawmaker and longtime voting-rights activist who is seeking to become the nation's first black female governor. He is a white secretary of state in charge of Georgia's elections and a conservative champion of strict voting laws.

In a state that hasn't elected a Democratic governor in 20 years and that elected Donald Trump by five points in 2016, this contest, rated a tossup by the poll aggregator RealClearPolitics, had been poised to test how far this year's anti-Trump wave might reach.

Two controversies have inflamed an already acrimonious election: the suspension of thousands of voter registration applications, most of them for people of color or immigrants, under a new state law requiring an exact match between the application and driver or Social Security records; and the rejection of hundreds of absentee ballots in a minority-heavy county in suburban Georgia.

Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp

"We have an opponent in this race who's tried to steal the right to vote from 53,000 Georgians," Abrams exclaimed to a cheering crowd last week in a community center gymnasium in Grovetown.

"Abrams wants illegal immigrants to choose our next governor," Kemp countered in a tweet. "She voted against citizenship check laws, filed a lawsuit to allow 'non citizens' to cast a ballot, and even admitted to supporters that her 'Blue Wave' includes the 'undocumented' in our state."

There are nearly 7 million registered voters in Georgia — a record for the state.

Some voters said they don't buy Abrams' accusations of voter suppression.

"Look at that line," said Chet Austin, 90, a white retired poultry processor at the Cobb County early voting site, pointing to a crowd of waiting voters, many of them black. "I don't see how she could say that. They have the same right to vote that I do."

On the other side of the divide: "He should resign," said Kelly Napper, 34, a black retail store manager also from Cobb County. "The fact that Kemp does have access to the ballots — it doesn't seem right."

Misinformation is flying. Kemp championed the "exact match" policy that led to many of the suspended registration applications. But it is local election officials, not the secretary of state, who accept or reject ballots and registration applications — and their interpretations of the law have varied across the state.

Kemp has said anyone with a suspended registration can vote at the polls on Nov. 6, so long as they bring the proper identification. However, some worry the exact match law will be interpreted to mean only a voting official with the rank of deputy registrar or higher will have the authority to clear a suspended voter to cast a ballot. How that will play out on Election Day remains to be seen.