ATLANTA — A Republican lawmaker says Georgia officials are working behind the scenes to resolve a dispute pitting some GOP leaders against Delta Air Lines over the company's decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle has threatened to block renewal of a major tax break for the Atlanta-based airline. Cagle's top GOP rivals in the 2018 governor's race agree with the move.

Republican Sen. Chuck Hufstetler is chairman of the Senate committee that handled the tax break. He said Tuesday "there's work ongoing to try to fix this disagreement" but gave no further details.

The controversy erupted after Delta announced last weekend it is ending fare discounts for NRA members.

Term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal has refrained from publicly entering the fray.