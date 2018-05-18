ATLANTA — With just five days to go before Georgia's primary, the five Republican candidates for governor hardly mentioned topics like education and job creation during a debate Thursday night. It was all about guns and immigration.

The candidates largely agree on those issues from a policy standpoint, so they attacked each other's records while selling themselves as the toughest of the bunch, the most likely to crack down on people in the country illegally and the strongest supporter of gun rights.

In a rare break from these topics, the candidates were invited to ask one of their opponents a question. A number used it as an opportunity to attack the front runner, Lt. Governor Casey Cagle of Gainesville.