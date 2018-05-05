JACKSON, Ga. — A Georgia inmate executed for a 1996 shotgun slaying twitched briefly as the lethal injection flowed into his body and groaned.
Forty-year-old Robert Earl Butts Jr. was declared dead by a prison warden at 9:58 p.m. Friday after the compounded barbiturate pentobarbital was injected into his body. Prison officials said he had declined to take a sedative.
Strapped to a gurney with his arms out to his sides, Butts kept his eyes closed throughout the procedure. A tube that delivers the killing drugs through a wall appeared to pulse soon after the warden left the death chamber at 9:42.
"It burns, man," Butts said in a low voice. Those were his final words.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Inspired
Recruiters connect low-income students to elite colleges
A growing movement of nonprofit talent hunters and advisers is seeking to raise the ambitions of disadvantaged students and connect them with premier colleges.
National
Human Rights Watch asks Dubai's ruler about runaway daughter
Human Rights Watch on Saturday asked Dubai's ruling sheikh to reveal the whereabouts of his daughter after a French ex-spy and others say she fled…
Celebrities
Stormy Daniels returns to Long Island strip club
"The Storm Rolls Back In" — and we're not talking about the weather.
National
Trump chides Giuliani to 'get his facts straight' on Stormy
President Donald Trump suggested Friday that Rudy Giuliani, the aggressive new face of his legal team, needed to "get his facts straight" about the hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. Giuliani quickly came up with a new version.
Nation
NY doctor pleads guilty in fatal abortion
A New York physician who says he's done 40,000 abortions in his career pleaded guilty Friday to criminally negligent homicide while performing one that led to the bleeding death of a 6-months-pregnant woman.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.