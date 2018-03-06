CARROLLTON, Ga. — Authorities say Georgia deputies fatally shot a man who pointed what appeared to be a rifle at them. Only later did they learn it was a pellet gun.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Carroll County deputies responded to a 911 call Monday night reporting a "suspicious person with a gun" in the west Georgia town of Temple. The deputies were informed that 33-year-old David Willoughby was armed with either a shotgun or rifle, and found him in some woods.
The GBI says deputies shot him after he pointed the weapon at them and failed to comply with commands to drop it.
The GBI's statement Tuesday included no other details about the deputies or the dead man.
