MADISON, Wis. — A Georgia company looking to build a sand processing plant in Monroe County wants Department of Natural Resources Secretary Dan Meyer to review a finding invalidating the company's wetlands permit.

Meteor Timber wants to fill 16 wetland acres to make way for the plant. The DNR granted the company a permit last year, triggering a contested case challenge from Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk Nation.

An administrative law judge ruled May 4 that the DNR lacked enough information to grant the permit.

The contested case process allows Meyer to review administrative law judges' rulings and decide whether to abide by them. Meteor Timber filed a petition Friday seeking a review. If Meyer grants the request, he could order briefs, oral arguments or a rehearing of the evidence.