– Georgetown students voted overwhelmingly for a proposal to create a fund to help descendants of the enslaved people sold by the university in the 19th century at a time when the school struggled to pay off debts, results released Friday show.

Two-thirds of undergraduate students who voted in the student-government referendum supported the measure, one that is not binding but still sends a message to university administrators — and beyond.

The vote comes at a time when reparations have been an issue nationally, promoted by some Democratic presidential candidates, and as a growing number of universities are exploring the role of slavery at their institutions.

Student activists who came up with the idea and campaigned for it gathered early Friday, waiting for vote results to be announced on social media by student government leaders. They were holding their phones, and Karla Leyja, a senior who had pushed for the referendum, suddenly saw everyone jumping up and down, cheering and hugging. She felt proud, she said. "We did succeed in our mission to get students to talk about this and care about it," Leyja said. It felt incredible."

Thomas Craemer, a University of Connecticut associate professor, said he doesn't know of other examples of a U.S. organization's members taking it upon themselves to pay reparations to the direct descendants of the enslaved.

Student activists said they hope members of Georgetown's board of directors will discuss the proposal at their spring meeting.

"As students at an elite institution, we recognize the great privileges we have been given, and wish to at least partially repay our debts to those families whose involuntary sacrifices made these privileges possible," the sponsors wrote in the referendum. "As individuals with moral imagination, we choose to do more than simply recognize the past — we resolve to change our future."

The measure was endorsed by 2,541 students and proposes a fee, beginning at $27.20 for the fall 2020 semester, that would raise an estimated $400,000. The student fee would increase with inflation and would fund a nonprofit led by a board of students and descendants who would give money to charitable causes directly benefiting descendants of the 19th century sale.

One-third of students who voted — 1,304 — opposed the measure, with some objecting to students paying for the university's actions, and some disagreeing with the idea of reparations for past wrongs.

Student government leaders welcomed the referendum, saying it represented a meaningful step forward in atoning for the university's legacy of slavery.

A 19th century sale of 272 enslaved men, women and children — which helped the school resolve pressing debts but which separated families and subjected people to grueling conditions on Southern plantations — has come to symbolize both the horrors of slavery and the choices universities face in confronting their legacies. Georgetown's leaders have apologized for the past and taken steps to right historical wrongs.

But some students contend school officials have not done enough. The referendum was an attempt to ensure that some efforts to address transgressions from the past directly benefit descendants of that 1838 sale.

Craemer, who worked with a group of descendants to calculate their request for restitution, said he believes reparations are warranted because forced labor created wealth for others. "The descendants of the people that actually did the hard work are excluded from that inheritance," he said. "It's a present-day injustice."