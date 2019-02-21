WASHINGTON — Jessie Govan had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 21 points and Georgetown beat No. 17 Villanova 85-73 on Wednesday night, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Wildcats.
Georgetown (16-10, 6-7 Big East) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2017, and second-year coach Patrick Ewing earned his first win against a Top-25 foe in eight tries.
James Akinjo had 10 points and nine assists as the Hoyas ended a two-game slide and beat Villanova at home for the first time since 2015.
Villanova (20-7, 11-3) lost consecutive conference games for the first time since realignment in 2013 - a span of 104 games.
Phil Booth had 26 points, and Eric Paschall added 16 as Villanova lost for the third time in four conference games after starting 10-0 in Big East play. Colin Gillespie scored 13 points after having a career-high 30 in the teams' first meeting.
NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 71, RUTGERS 60
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 28 points and Xavier Tillman had a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Michigan State.
The Spartans (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) moved a half-game ahead of No. 7 Michigan and No. 15 Purdue in the Big Ten standings.
Geo Baker scored 17 points and Ron Harper had 11 points for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (12-14, 5-11) have lost five of their past six games.
Michigan State missed Nick Ward and Joshua Langford on offense against defensive-minded Rutgers. Ward had hand surgery Sunday and Langford had season-ending foot surgery earlier this month, taking more than 30 points of scoring out of Tom Izzo's lineup.
SYRACUSE 69, NO. 18 LOUISVILLE 49
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Hughes scored 18 points and Oshae Brissett had 16 to lead four players in double figures as Syracuse topped Louisville.
Syracuse (18-8, 9-4 ACC) found their mark from behind the arc against Louisville, hitting 11 3-pointers and holding the Cardinals in check throughout. Buddy Boeheim had 14 points and Tyus Battle 11 for Syracuse.
The Cardinals (18-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) were coming off two tough games. They blew a 23-point second-half lead and lost to top-ranked Duke just over a week ago, and on Saturday barely eked out a 56-55 win over Clemson.
Louisville entered the game shooting 36.3 percent from 3-point range and finished 14 of 54 (25.9 percent), a season low, and 6 of 28 from 3.
Jordan Nwora had 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting to lead Louisville, Dwayne Sutton was 1 of 10 for five points.
