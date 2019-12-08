George Zimmerman burst back into the news on Wednesday, just in time for the holiday season.

You remember Zimmerman? He was acquitted in the 2013 fatal shooting of unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin — a case that rocked Florida.

The former neighborhood watch volunteer now blames everyone involved in his prosecution — and he wants money — $100 million, to be exact.

Zimmerman is back. He is now suing/blaming Martin’s parents, prosecutors and witnesses who played a role in his case. He claims the prosecution was built on evidence and a timeline provided by a friend of the teen who was on the phone with him when Zimmerman approached Martin, walking to his father’s apartment at the Sanford development.

Martin was walking back from a convenience store through the development, where Zimmerman also lived. He looked suspicious to Zimmerman, who approached the teen. A struggle ensued and the teen was fatally wounded. Zimmerman’s attorney used the stand-your-ground defense in the case, which went to trial in 2013.

Now, Zimmerman and his new attorney, Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch, cite as basis of their Polk County suit the information in a documentary about the case titled “The Trayvon Hoax.” It accuses the Martin family of engineering false testimony. The director has scheduled a news conference this week in Coral Gables, Fla., to coincide with a film screening there. That screening has now been canceled.

Setting aside the arrogance, irony and the merits of the case, we have one wish for Zimmerman, who turned into a bad penny since this tragedy occurred. He seems to get arrested every couple of years, bouncing back onto the headlines — like he just did.

Martin’s parents have started a foundation in his name and written a book in tribute of their son, and his mother, Sybrina Fulton, is running for Miami-Dade commissioner. Meanwhile, Zimmerman has been arrested for domestic violence, a gun scuffle in a road rage incident and also stalking.

And now Zimmerman wants to go back to court, this time for money.

All Floridians should rue the day that Trayvon Martin encountered this troubled and tortured man.

We have one wish for Zimmerman: Please, leave us alone.

FROM AN EDITORIAL IN THE MIAMI HERALD