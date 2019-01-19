DALLAS — Former President George W. Bush treated his Secret Service detail to pizza to show his appreciation for their service without paychecks during the partial government shutdown.
A photo posted on Bush's Instagram and Facebook pages shows him delivering pizzas to the detail. On his posting, Bush said he and wife Laura "are grateful to our Secret Service personnel and the thousands of federal employees who are working hard for our country without a paycheck." He also said "it's time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown."
Bush spokesman Freddy Ford says the photo was taken Friday in Florida, but he didn't specify the location.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Mueller disputes report on Trump, Cohen
"BuzzFeed's description of specific statements to the Special Counsel's Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office ... are not accurate," the rare statement from the special counsel's office said.
National
Governors: Let states give unemployment to federal workers
The Democratic governors of Michigan, New York and Washington on Friday asked the Trump administration to let states offer unemployment benefits to federal employees who are working without pay during the partial government shutdown that began nearly a month ago.
National
Special counsel disputes Trump, Cohen story
"BuzzFeed's description of specific statements to the Special Counsel's Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office ... are not accurate."
National
Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to hold 2nd summit
President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try to broker a deal to coax the North to give up its nuclear weapons, the White House announced Friday.
National
Off-duty deputy shot by Colorado officer after chase dies
An off-duty sheriff's deputy who was shot by a police officer in Colorado following a car chase died Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.