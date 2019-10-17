As a teenager, George Mikan was told that he would never play basketball because he wore glasses and because he was too awkward.

The 6-foot-10 Mikan, who grew up in Joliet, Ill., went on to revolutionize basketball and become the first superstar of the NBA.

Mikan was a three-time All-America during his college career at DePaul. After joining the Minneapolis Lakers, he helped the Lakers win six league titles and become the NBA's first dynasty. In 1950 he was named the outstanding basketball player of the first 50 years of the 20th century.

He was named to the NBA's 25th and 35th anniversary teams and in 1996 he was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history.

Following his playing career, he was the first commissioner of the American Basketball Association and later led the efforts to bring professional basketball back to Minnesota.

GEORGE MIKAN

Class: 1958.

Sport: Basketball.

Team: Minneapolis Lakers.