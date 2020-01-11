PHILADELPHIA — Justin Kier scored 18 points and Javon Greene and AJ Wilson both scored 16 and George Mason beat La Salle 76-63 on Saturday.
George Mason (12-4, 1-2 Atlantic 10) led 26-23 at halftime when Jordan Miller emerged from the break to make a pair of baskets and a 3-pointer, Wilson made a pair of foul shots, Green added a 3 and Xavier Wilson a jump shot and the 14-0 run made it 40-23 with 17:44 left.
The Patriots led by double digits the rest of the way. Miller added 13 points.
Saul Phiri scored 19 points for La Salle (10-6, 1-3) and Ed Croswell 10.
