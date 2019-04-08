ST. CLOUD, Minn. — If Uber and Facebook can pinpoint the precise location of an individual, why can't 911?

That's the question John Brosowsky, vice president of innovation at GeoComm, and his team at the St. Cloud-based geographic information system business are working to answer.

After successfully implementing a new mapping system to help authorities monitor activity at the 2018 Super Bowl in Minneapolis, GeoComm partnered with local organizations to map area schools.

"We had a lot of success with that," said John Bryant, president and chief executive officer of GeoComm. "After Parkland, we decided we wanted to try to bring what we did at that level to our backyard."

GeoComm partnered with the St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation to implement new technology at dispatch centers in Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. They then worked with area school districts to add interior maps of area high schools, including Apollo, McKinley Area Learning Center, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Cathedral and Big Lake, as well as the new Tech and Sartell schools.

Now, if someone calls 911 from inside those schools, the dispatcher will be able to see the exact location of the caller, the Saint Cloud Times reported.

So how does it work?

For years, "consumer locations" used in apps on cellphones and other devices have continued to evolve. But 911 dispatch technology relies on a triangulation of cell towers — which provides a crude location — and then information from the cell provider, which is a bit more accurate than triangulation.

But that location could still be blocks away from the person calling 911, Brosowsky told a group of community members recently at the downtown St. Cloud GeoComm headquarters. In attendance were U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer and local officials.

In 2015, the Federal Communications Commission imposed new rules for wireless carriers that allow 911 dispatchers to access consumer locations.

But even with the consumer location information available, dispatch centers weren't — and many still are not — equipped to use the information.

GeoComm volunteered to upgrade the three counties' 911 centers for free, according to Tom Grones, GeoComm's founder and board chair. GeoComm partnered with the software company RapidSOS to outfit the dispatch centers with technology capable of using consumer locations.

"The heavy lifting has been done," Grones said. "Now let's backload with as much data as possible."

Even if St. Cloud-area dispatch centers are outfitted with new technology, 911 responders still cannot see within buildings on maps.

That's where GeoComm can help. By partnering with school districts, GeoComm was able to add indoor maps to improve the accuracy of indoor locations even more.

So instead of the dispatcher seeing a dot inside a square building on a map, they are able to see that the caller is near the stairway by the main door, for example.

"We think every school in every state should be pushing its indoor maps into the 911 dispatch centers," Brosowsky said.

But it takes partnerships and a new way of thinking.

"It's going to be a heavy lift because we can't go to the 911 dispatch center and say, 'Hey you need to pay a million dollars so we can build all these indoor maps,'" Brosowsky said. "It's going to have to be a community/collective effort where everyone shares in the cost."

Brosowsky said GeoComm plans to use this pilot program to create a regional best practice — and later expand across the state and country.

The next phase, Grones said, is mapping all the schools in the three area counties.

"We're willing to do that for free," he said.

Grones said the technology is ripe for any large campus with potential threats such as a mall.

"It makes sense for any large facility," he said.

The next steps, Brosowsky said, will be implementing a panic app that teachers could use.

The app would alert the 911 dispatch center and building and district administration, who could assist sooner than first responders might get to the site.

Within the next month or so, the maps for area schools should be up and running, and the panic app will soon follow, Brosowsky said.

St. Cloud school district Superintendent Willie Jett said the app and the new consumer location technology will not only be beneficial for threats — but for health incidents in schools, too.

"If it's as simple as it seems and as it sounds, our staff will clamor to get it," Jett said. "They'll demand it."

St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Jim Steve echoed Jett's sense of urgency.

"You talk about staff clamoring for it, we're clamoring for it," Steve said. "We want to get there as quick as possible — the safest route, the quickest route — we want to see where it's at. The quicker we get there, the better chance we have to diffuse the situation."

Other future projects could include making closed-circuit camera feeds available to dispatchers and giving dispatchers the capability to lock doors remotely.

GeoComm is also working to improve vertical-axis mapping, which would help responders know what floor of a building a caller is on.

Bryant emphasized the technology is not public; it's only used by dispatch centers to improve response times and accuracy.

"It's been such a great public/private collaboration," he said.

