Seasonal plans

Interstate State Park

10-11 a.m. Saturday

Fall is close and wildlife are busy with preparations. Join a naturalist on a mostly flat half-mile trail and explore the incredible ways animals get ready for winter. All ages are welcome. (651-465-5711, ext. 225, mndnr.gov)

Geocaching 101

William O’Brien State Park

1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

Combine technology with nature, and find hidden treasures as part of the Aquatic Quest geocaching adventure at Minnesota state parks and trails. Learn how to use a global positioning system unit and search the park to find some specially placed caches. Find collectible cards in the caches you find, and get a special edition card for attending the program. (651-539-4980, mndnr.gov)

Animal tracking

Fort Snelling State Park

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Whose tracks are these and why? Join experts from the Minnesota Tracking Club for a two-day workshop designed to introduce beginners to the art of tracking. Saturday will be spent inside learning fundamentals. On Sunday, focus on practicing the new skills. Call 612-725-2724 to register. (mndnr.gov)

Mushroom hunting

Lake Maria State Park

1-2 p.m. Sunday

Ron Spinosa, a member of the Minnesota Mycological Society, will lead a presentation on identification and collection of Minnesota’s wild mushrooms, both edible and poisonous. Following the indoor presentation, Spinosa will lead a short hike to look for wild mushrooms. (763-878-2325, mndnr.gov)

Wolves 101

Wild River State Park

11 a.m.-noon Saturday

Hear from a special guest from the International Wolf Center in Ely and learn about wolves: biology, predator/prey relationships, mythology and more surrounding these amazing creatures. (mndnr.gov)

Bird banding

Whitewater State Park

12:30-2 p.m. Sunday

Join master bird bander Greg Munson at the visitor center bird feeders for close-up experiences with birds. Program participants will have the opportunity to handle and release birds after they have been caught in nets, studied, observed and banded with an aluminum tag. (1-507-312-2300, mndnr.gov)

Know wetlands

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

10:30 a.m. Sunday

A talk and a film speak to the benefits of areas where water meets land. Meet at the interpretive center. (1-320-532-3269, mndnr.gov)

Dryland cross-country training

10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday

or 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday

Hyland Lake Park Reserve

Be ready to clip into your skis when the trails open. Work on strength, core, balance and cardio conditioning through pole-hiking and hill-bounding. Cost is $85 for this nine-session program, beginning on either Wednesday or Thursday. Reservation deadline is Sept. 29. Call 763-559-6700. (threeriversparks.org)