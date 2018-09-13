Seasonal plans
Interstate State Park
10-11 a.m. Saturday
Fall is close and wildlife are busy with preparations. Join a naturalist on a mostly flat half-mile trail and explore the incredible ways animals get ready for winter. All ages are welcome. (651-465-5711, ext. 225, mndnr.gov)
Geocaching 101
William O’Brien State Park
1-2:30 p.m. Sunday
Combine technology with nature, and find hidden treasures as part of the Aquatic Quest geocaching adventure at Minnesota state parks and trails. Learn how to use a global positioning system unit and search the park to find some specially placed caches. Find collectible cards in the caches you find, and get a special edition card for attending the program. (651-539-4980, mndnr.gov)
Animal tracking
Fort Snelling State Park
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Whose tracks are these and why? Join experts from the Minnesota Tracking Club for a two-day workshop designed to introduce beginners to the art of tracking. Saturday will be spent inside learning fundamentals. On Sunday, focus on practicing the new skills. Call 612-725-2724 to register. (mndnr.gov)
Mushroom hunting
Lake Maria State Park
1-2 p.m. Sunday
Ron Spinosa, a member of the Minnesota Mycological Society, will lead a presentation on identification and collection of Minnesota’s wild mushrooms, both edible and poisonous. Following the indoor presentation, Spinosa will lead a short hike to look for wild mushrooms. (763-878-2325, mndnr.gov)
Wolves 101
Wild River State Park
11 a.m.-noon Saturday
Hear from a special guest from the International Wolf Center in Ely and learn about wolves: biology, predator/prey relationships, mythology and more surrounding these amazing creatures. (mndnr.gov)
Bird banding
Whitewater State Park
12:30-2 p.m. Sunday
Join master bird bander Greg Munson at the visitor center bird feeders for close-up experiences with birds. Program participants will have the opportunity to handle and release birds after they have been caught in nets, studied, observed and banded with an aluminum tag. (1-507-312-2300, mndnr.gov)
Know wetlands
Mille Lacs Kathio State Park
10:30 a.m. Sunday
A talk and a film speak to the benefits of areas where water meets land. Meet at the interpretive center. (1-320-532-3269, mndnr.gov)
Dryland cross-country training
10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday
or 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday
Hyland Lake Park Reserve
Be ready to clip into your skis when the trails open. Work on strength, core, balance and cardio conditioning through pole-hiking and hill-bounding. Cost is $85 for this nine-session program, beginning on either Wednesday or Thursday. Reservation deadline is Sept. 29. Call 763-559-6700. (threeriversparks.org)
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.