BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Cory Gensler posted 17 points and eight rebounds as Campbell romped past Hampton 75-49 on Thursday night.
Austin McCullough had 10 points for Campbell (13-13, 4-10 Big South Conference) as did Messiah Thompson. Joshua Lusane had three blocks.
Jermaine Marrow had 22 points for the Pirates (11-14, 6-6). Ben Stanley added 15 points. Edward Greg Heckstall had a game-high nine rebounds.
The Fighting Camels evened the season series against the Pirates with the win. Hampton defeated Campbell 83-74 on Jan. 23.
Campbell plays Radford at home on Saturday. Hampton plays Longwood on the road on Saturday.
