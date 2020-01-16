MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday's news that the WNBA and its players' union came to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement sent positive shock waves throughout the women's basketball world, with current and former players, coaches, and others praising the deal as a huge step forward for the 23-year-old league.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma added his support Tuesday night following UConn's win over Memphis.

"I think the league is doing a great thing. They're investing in their players," he said. "Like any great business, you invest in your people. And I think some of the things that they've come up with are huge for the players in a lot of ways, not just financially. So everything that I've heard back from players has been positive. I'm excited for them and for the league."

With a 53% increase in total cash compensation, the average compensation for players will rise to $130,000, the first time it has reached six figures, while top players could earn over $500,000. The salary cap will jump from $996,100 to $1.3 million, and the annual base salary for the league's highest-paid players will increase from $117,500 to $215,000.

With higher compensation, the league hopes more WNBA players won't need to supplement their incomes by playing overseas. Having to play year-round takes a toll on their bodies, and scheduling issues can detract from WNBA commitments. The overseas issue became particularly acute for the league when reigning WNBA regular-season and Finals MVP Breanna Stewart ruptured her Achilles during the EuroLeague finals this past April. She will make her return to the court at the end of the month when USA Basketball comes to Hartford to play UConn in an exhibition.

In a league with 144 roster spots, Stewart is one of nearly 20 active players Auriemma previously coached at UConn, though he's worked with others during his stint as head coach of the U.S. national team. UConn boasts 42 draft picks in the league's history (including two expansion draft picks in 2000 and the Initial Player Allocation of Rebecca Lobo and Nykesha Sales in the league's inaugural year).

"I know a bunch of them that worked pretty hard on that deal. And they're pretty proud of themselves from what I've been able to gather," Auriemma said. "I think they've got great new leadership in the office in New York that I think was instrumental in helping the players push that agenda forward."

The eight-year deal has also been lauded for other improvements not relating to compensation. Among them: Players will sit in premium economy seats when traveling to regular-season games and each player gets her own hotel room on the road. Clubs will also pay a player's entire salary should she go on maternity leave, and mothers will receive an annual child care stipend.

Senior Crystal Dangerfield isn't in the league yet, but she will be before she knows it. The point guard, a projected first-round draft pick come April, said she was following Tuesday's developments.

"I haven't read everything that's gone into it, but obviously it's a big step and I'm super excited about it," she said. "It makes the league more attractive. It makes the players feel like they're respected more, and it's what they deserve. It's what they've earned. I'm happy for them."

———

Shortly after the agreement was announced, recent UConn grad Katie Lou Samuelson tweeted the movement's tagline #BetOnWomen, while former standout Swin Cash tweeted that it was "a Glorious day" and that the WNBA and WNBA Players Association succeeded in "laying the groundwork for the next generation!"

Former Husky Kia Nurse, who has spent the WNBA offseason in Australia, also expressed her support of the deal.

"I think there's a lot of exciting parts about this CBA," Nurse told The Canadian Press. "As the years continue to go and as I continue to grow and develop in this league and hopefully have a long standing there, as the time goes on then maybe that's when those opportunities to not going overseas will come into play. And hopefully the younger generations that are coming up, they'll have that opportunity early to decide whether they want to do that as well or not."

Sue Bird, a member of the WNBAPA executive committee, was closely involved in the league and the union's announcement of the agreement on Tuesday. In a conference call with reporters, she said that had the rules introduced in the new CBA been around when she first entered the league, she may not have gone overseas in the first place.

"The deal represents moving forward both from a WNBA perspective, but also in general, for women in sports and society," Bird told the Seattle Times. "We continue to push forward and there's a lot of aspects of this deal that mark that.

"When you look at things like what we're able to do with maternity leave and family planning … We're going to be looked at as — I think — pioneers in the sports world."

———

©2020 The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.)

Visit The Hartford Courant (Hartford, Conn.) at www.courant.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.