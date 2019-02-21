Warroad teammates call Genevieve Hendrickson "Geno," which pairs phonetically with "gino," hockey slang for a goal.

The nickname fit well Wednesday as Hendrickson's hat trick fueled the undefeated Warriors' 4-0 quarterfinal victory against St. Paul United.

Goals from Hannah Corneliusen and Hendrickson a little more than two minutes apart in the first period produced an early lead.

And No. 1-ranked Warroad (27-0-1) didn't relent. Hendrickson doubled her team's lead after two periods with a pair of power-play goals. The second one came with just nine seconds remaining in the period.

"We wanted to get ahead right away," said Hendrickson, a sophomore forward with 22 goals who posted her third hat trick of the season.

"We didn't want to be behind or have to worry about being too close to them."

The Warriors' urgency came through in their play.

"I thought our effort was really good," Warroad coach David Marvin said. "We knew their goaltender has been playing good and we knew they were using a short bench.

"And I thought if we could play with a lead and roll our players out there that it would help.

"I think we beat a pretty good team," Marvin said.

Stopping all 18 shots gave senior goalie Quinn Kuntz her 16th shutout of the season.

St. Paul United (12-14-2), which upset South St. Paul in a section final, could not muster similar magic against Warroad.

"Coming from behind is always tough and [Warroad] just kept coming," United coach Mark Johnson said.

David La Vaque