My cabin story began back in 1958 when my grandfather and grandmother bought a piece of land on beautiful Lake Amelia, near Villard, Minn.

Grandpa developed Alzheimer’s disease at a young age, and some of his projects were left unfinished for many years. My dad, who was a farmer, didn’t have a knack for plumbing projects. We were just fine using the hand pump for drawing water to wash the dishes and other needs. Fast forward many years: My husband knew how to finish all the various projects that my grandfather had started all those years ago, including hooking up the shower and hot-water heater and putting in a sink that had been stored away. We also finished the porch. We now use it every morning as a gathering spot for coffee and conversations. The old fishing boat has been replaced by a newer one. A cherished memory is of times I spent with my dad casting for bass. We’d ease the boat into the water just before sunrise and head off through the mist on the lake, while the fish jumped and the loons called to one another in the distance.

When Grandpa built our cabin there were only a few places there but now we’re blessed with wonderful neighbors, part of our cabin family! I’m not sure he realized what this little cabin would mean, but I’m always thankful that I’m able to run out on the dock to wish on stars with my grandchildren. The sign that hangs above the couch sums it up: “This is our happy place.”

Karen Kieffer, Dennison, Minn.