RIO DE JANEIRO — Rio de Janeiro's public security secretary said Friday that a rise in killings during police operations was a sign that authorities were more aggressively confronting crime, not that the security situation was deteriorating.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Gen. Richard Nunes pushed back against critics who argue that a military intervention is leading to more violence in the city that hosted the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Nunes said that any analysis had to take into account the level of crime and problems in the police forces when the military was put in charge of security.

"The situation was really bad," said Nunes, a Rio native.

Brazilian President Michel Temer ordered the intervention in February after muggings and beatings were captured on camera during Rio's world famous Carnival celebrations.

From the outset, civil rights groups have criticized the move, saying it would lead to more violence particularly in marginalized neighborhoods.

Six months in, there are some indications of increasing violence.

Between February and July of this year, there were 736 deaths during police operations compared to 547 during the same period last year, according to state figures.

Nunes lamented the deaths and predicted numbers would start falling. However, he said the situation wasn't comparable because a year ago forces were suffering from underfunding and a lack of motivation. New trainings, the hiring of recruits and a crackdown on corruption within police ranks was having a positive impact, he said.

"We now have a much stronger police presence in the streets," said Nunes.