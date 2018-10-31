NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
General Motors Co., up $3.05 to $36.59
The automaker had a strong quarter as it raised prices in North America and reported a bigger profit in China.
Facebook Inc., up $5.57 to $151.79
The social network's third-quarter profit was larger than expected.
Kellogg Co., down $6.38 to $65.48
The breakfast food maker lowered its adjusted earnings forecast because of higher costs and more investments in its business.
Owens & Minor Inc., down $6.30 to $7.90
The medical supply distributor said costs are rising and its U.S. division is struggling, while sales fell short of expectations.
McDermott International Inc., down $5.14 to $7.73
The maker of offshore oil drilling platforms had a weaker-than-expected quarter and said it will sell two businesses.
Estee Lauder Cos., up $6.22 to $137.44
The beauty products maker disclosed a bigger profit and stronger sales than analysts had forecast.
Electronic Arts Inc., down $3.85 to $90.98
The video game publisher cut its annual revenue forecast by more than investors expected.
Molson Coors Brewing Co., up $5.79 to $64
The beer maker disclosed a bigger-than-expected profit and said it expects bigger savings from a cost-cutting program.
