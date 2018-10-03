NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
General Motors Co., up 70 cents to $34
Honda said it will invest $2.75 billion in GM's autonomous vehicle business, Cruise.
J.C. Penney Co., up 6 cents to $1.62
The retailer said the CEO of Jo-Ann Stores will be its next CEO.
Tempur Sealy Inc., up $5.28 to $53.66
Reuters reported that competitor Mattress Firm plans to file for bankruptcy protection soon.
Acuity Brands Inc., down $20.47 to $135.01
The lighting maker said costs rose in the fourth quarter and demand for big projects was weak.
Thomson Reuters Inc., up $2.50 to $47.24
The news and financial information company said it will buy back about $6.5 billion in stock.
Comerica Inc., up $2.31 to $92.09
Banks rose along with interest rates after a survey by ADP showed strong hiring by private businesses in September.
Century Aluminum Co., down $1.38 to $10.52
A major alumina refinery in Brazil was shut down by its owner, Norsk Hydro.
Procter & Gamble Co., down $1.33 to $$83.03
As bond yields jumped, high-dividend stocks like utilities and household-goods makers took sharp losses.
